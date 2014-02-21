12 X 5 = Rolling Stones

We finished up our week of late night vinyl with the world’s greatest rock and roll band, The Rolling Stones. They were still in their relative infancy when their second American album was released. It’s 12 X 5, also the second LP the Rolling Stones released in 1964 stateside. As the title indicates, there are 12 songs including covers of classic American rock and R&B numbers like “Around and Around”(Chuck Berry) and “Under The Boardwalk”(The Drifters) plus a handful of early Stones originals. The Stones cover of “Time Is On My Side”(Irma Thomas)was their first Top Ten American hit, peaking at #6. We heard it as well as “It’s All Over Now”(Bobby Womack)as we tracked Side 1 this morning.