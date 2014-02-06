Doobies Heard On the Drive

We are featuring the Doobie Brothers today on The Drive and this morning we went all the way back to the first album, a record that most people have never heard since it was not a hit…or even close to being one. Released in 1971, this first, self titled album has many of the elements already in place for the band’s future success on the next two records, Toulouse Street and The Captain and Me. The longtime lead singers, guitarists and writers are here, Tom Johnston and Patrick Simmons. The Doobie’s longtime producer Ted Templeman(Van Halen, Little Feat) is here as well as co-producer with veteran Warner Bros. exec Lenny Waronker. Furthermore, the first cut on Side 1 and the album’s single was good enough to be a hit. It’s called “Nobody”, a song that the Doobies re-recorded more recently for their 2010 release, World Gone Crazy. We tracked Side 1 this AM for the first time here on The Drive.