Forever Celebrating George

We started our week of Overnight Album Sides this time with a salute to George Harrison here on his birthday. It’s a day we always enjoy observing for one of our alltime favorites. This morning we celebrate George’s birthday and legacy with a side from All Things Must Pass, his 1970 triple record set. So many great songs and memories. Plus an allstar cast of supporting musicians including Ringo, Eric Clapton, Dave Mason, Billy Preston, members of Badfinger and many others. This morning we began at the beginning as we put the needle down on Side 1 including “My Sweet Lord”, “Wah Wah” and “Isn’t It A Pity?”.