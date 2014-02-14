Future Games From the Past with Fleetwood Mac

We concluded our week of late night vinyl this morning with Fleetwood Mac but with a different lineup than most remember. It’s from 1971 and the album Future Games. Guitarist Danny Kirwan and of course, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie were the core of the band with John’s wife Christine Perfect McVie taking on a larger role now; two of her songs are featured here. This was also the late Bob Welch’s debut with the band and he wrote the title track, which was quite the vote of confidence for the new guy in the group! We listened to Side 1 this time including the title track plus Christines’s “Morning Rain” and Danny’s “Woman of a 1000 Years”.