In Dire Straits Again

We smashed into the midpoint of our week this morning with Dire Straits, the great Brit band that featured guitarist Mark Knopfler in the late Seventies and into the Eighties. Mark did it all…songwriting, lead guitar and lead vocals, giving the band its most distinctive, rootsy sound.

Today we spotlighted their third album, Making Movies, released in the fall of 1980, tracking Side 2 with fan favorites, “Solid Rock” and “Expresso Love”.