Lou Reed Again

We hit the midpoint of our week this morning with Lou Reed, the rock icon we lost late last October. From 1974, it was Lou’s Rock and Roll Animal live album, recorded in concert at the Academy Of Music in Lou’s hometown of New York City. Rock and Roll Animal features some more muscular, mainstream versions of many of Lou’s Velvet Underground classics…Sweet Jane, Rock n Roll, Heroin and White Light/White Heat. Guitarist Steve Hunter composed and performed a striking instrumental intro to Sweet Jane that leads off the album. We heard it as we put the needle down on Side 1 this time.

