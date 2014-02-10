The Other Ball

We started a new week of late night vinyl this morning with a real live one. The Secret Policeman’s Other Ball, a benefit for Amnesty International that was held in London back in 1981. The lineup includes Phil Collins, Donovan, Sting, Jeff Beck with Eric Clapton and others. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the original album went to benefit Amnesty, the organization dedicated to preserving human rights around the world. We listened to Side 1 with Sting doing a pair of Police classics plus EC and Beck dueling on a trio of great numbers including “Crossroads”.